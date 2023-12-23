If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Arizona State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

How Arizona State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 65

Arizona State's best wins

Arizona State took down the San Francisco Dons (No. 51-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 72-61 win on December 3 -- its best win of the season. Frankie Collins was the top scorer in the signature win over San Francisco, putting up 21 points with eight rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

76-74 at home over SMU (No. 149/RPI) on December 6

71-69 at home over UMass-Lowell (No. 186/RPI) on November 16

78-61 at home over Sam Houston (No. 219/RPI) on November 29

63-52 at home over Texas Southern (No. 244/RPI) on November 11

82-67 over Vanderbilt (No. 264/RPI) on November 24

Arizona State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, the Sun Devils have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 34th-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 29th-most.

Schedule insights

Arizona State has drawn the 27th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Sun Devils have 14 games left against teams above .500. They have six upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Arizona St's upcoming schedule includes two games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Arizona State's next game

Matchup: Stanford Cardinal vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Stanford Cardinal vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV Channel: ESPN2

