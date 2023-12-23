The Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will be trying to extend an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona (-6.5) 163.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Arizona (-6.5) 163.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Arizona has put together a 9-1-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Wildcats games have gone over the point total four out of 10 times this season.
  • Florida Atlantic has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • In the Owls' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Arizona Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • Arizona's national championship odds (+1000) place it just second-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is best.
  • The Wildcats were +2000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Oddsmakers have made the Owls' national championship odds the same now (+5000) compared to the start of the season (+5000).
  • The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

