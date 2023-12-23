The Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will be trying to extend an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: FOX

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM Arizona (-6.5) 163.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona (-6.5) 163.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Arizona has put together a 9-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total four out of 10 times this season.

Florida Atlantic has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Owls' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Arizona's national championship odds (+1000) place it just second-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is best.

The Wildcats were +2000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Oddsmakers have made the Owls' national championship odds the same now (+5000) compared to the start of the season (+5000).

The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

