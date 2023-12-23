The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) welcome in the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) after winning eight home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Owls allow to opponents.

Arizona is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 153rd.

The 92.3 points per game the Wildcats score are 24.2 more points than the Owls allow (68.1).

When Arizona puts up more than 68.1 points, it is 9-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona posted 85.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (77.1).

The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.5).

Arizona drained 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged away from home (9.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% when playing at home and 35.9% when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule