The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) hope to extend an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Owls allow to opponents.

Arizona has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Owls are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at sixth.

The Wildcats record 24.2 more points per game (92.3) than the Owls allow (68.1).

Arizona has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 68.1 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Arizona averaged 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did when playing on the road (77.1).

At home, the Wildcats ceded 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than on the road (74.5).

In terms of total threes made, Arizona fared worse in home games last year, making 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage at home and a 35.9% mark in road games.

