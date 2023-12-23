The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will be attempting to build on an eight-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Arizona is 9-1 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Owls are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at sixth.

The 92.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 24.2 more points than the Owls give up (68.1).

When Arizona scores more than 68.1 points, it is 9-1.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona posted 85.2 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Wildcats surrendered 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than away from home (74.5).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Arizona performed worse in home games last year, sinking 8.5 treys per game, compared to 9 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% mark when playing on the road.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule