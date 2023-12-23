The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will be attempting to continue an eight-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.5% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Owls' opponents have knocked down.

Arizona has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 154th.

The Wildcats put up 24.2 more points per game (92.3) than the Owls allow (68.1).

Arizona is 9-1 when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona scored 85.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (77.1).

The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.5 away from home.

In terms of total threes made, Arizona performed worse in home games last year, draining 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage at home and a 35.9% mark in road games.

