The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) welcome in the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) after victories in eight straight home games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • In games Arizona shoots better than 42.2% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
  • The Owls are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at sixth.
  • The Wildcats score 92.3 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 68.1 the Owls allow.
  • Arizona is 9-1 when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona scored 85.2 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Wildcats were better at home last season, ceding 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 on the road.
  • Arizona averaged 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged away from home (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama W 87-74 Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.