Saturday's game features the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) and the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) clashing at T-Mobile Arena (on December 23) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 82-74 victory for Arizona.

Based on our computer prediction, Arizona is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 6.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 164.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: Arizona -6.5

Arizona -6.5 Point Total: 164.5

164.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -300, Florida Atlantic +240

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 82, Florida Atlantic 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Arizona (-6.5)



Arizona (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (164.5)



Arizona's record against the spread so far this season is 9-1-0, and Florida Atlantic's is 8-3-0. The Wildcats are 4-6-0 and the Owls are 6-5-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score 175.8 points per game, 11.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +246 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.6 points per game. They're putting up 92.3 points per game to rank second in college basketball and are giving up 67.7 per contest to rank 107th in college basketball.

Arizona ranks sixth in the nation at 44.3 rebounds per game. That's 14.6 more than the 29.7 its opponents average.

Arizona connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball) at a 37.7% rate (39th in college basketball), compared to the 8 its opponents make while shooting 32% from deep.

The Wildcats rank 13th in college basketball with 107.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 10th in college basketball defensively with 79.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arizona has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (265th in college basketball play), 1.8 fewer than the 14.6 it forces on average (41st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.