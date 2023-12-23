Saturday's contest features the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) and the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) squaring off at T-Mobile Arena (on December 23) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 82-74 win for Arizona.

The matchup has no set line.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 82, Florida Atlantic 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-8.1)

Arizona (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 155.8

Arizona has gone 9-1-0 against the spread, while Florida Atlantic's ATS record this season is 8-3-0. The Wildcats are 4-6-0 and the Owls are 6-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +246 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 92.3 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 67.7 per outing (107th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the rebound battle by an average of 14.6 boards. It is pulling down 44.3 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.7 per contest.

Arizona knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball) at a 37.7% rate (40th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make while shooting 32.0% from deep.

The Wildcats rank 12th in college basketball with 107.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 13th in college basketball defensively with 79.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arizona has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.8 turnovers per game, committing 12.8 (260th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.6 (46th in college basketball).

