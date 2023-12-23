Saturday's game that pits the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) against the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 82-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 23.

According to our computer prediction, Arizona should cover the point spread, which is listed at 6.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 163.5 over/under.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: Arizona -6.5

Arizona -6.5 Point Total: 163.5

163.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -300, Florida Atlantic +240

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 82, Florida Atlantic 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Arizona (-6.5)



Arizona (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (163.5)



Arizona has a 9-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Florida Atlantic, who is 8-3-0 ATS. The Wildcats have hit the over in four games, while Owls games have gone over six times. The two teams score an average of 175.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 24.6 points per game with a +246 scoring differential overall. They put up 92.3 points per game (second in college basketball) and allow 67.7 per contest (107th in college basketball).

Arizona grabs 44.3 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball) while conceding 29.7 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 14.6 boards per game.

Arizona makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8 on average.

The Wildcats average 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (13th in college basketball), and give up 79.2 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball).

Arizona has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (266th in college basketball play), 1.8 fewer than the 14.6 it forces on average (40th in college basketball).

