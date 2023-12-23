Alexander Kerfoot will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche face off at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Looking to wager on Kerfoot's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alexander Kerfoot vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kerfoot Season Stats Insights

Kerfoot has averaged 17:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

In three of 32 games this season, Kerfoot has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kerfoot has a point in 11 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 10 of 32 games this year, Kerfoot has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Kerfoot's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Kerfoot has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kerfoot Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 102 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 32 Games 3 20 Points 2 3 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

