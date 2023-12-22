Jusuf Nurkic is a player to watch when the Phoenix Suns (14-13) and the Sacramento Kings (16-10) go head to head at Golden 1 Center on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Suns vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, AZFamily

Suns' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Suns fell to the Trail Blazers 109-104. With 40 points, Kevin Durant was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 40 4 5 2 0 1 Devin Booker 26 3 7 0 0 1 Grayson Allen 11 9 0 2 0 1

Suns Players to Watch

Durant gives the Suns 31.0 points, 6.1 boards and 5.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Nurkic chips in with 12.1 points per game, plus 10.3 boards and 3.9 assists.

The Suns get 27.9 points, 5.6 boards and 8.2 assists per game from Devin Booker.

Eric Gordon's averages for the season are 13.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.

The Suns get 12.2 points, 4.6 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Grayson Allen.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 23.8 5.2 6.8 0.5 0.3 1.6 Jusuf Nurkic 15.0 12.3 3.8 0.9 1.0 0.7 Kevin Durant 24.2 3.5 4.6 0.7 0.8 1.5 Jordan Goodwin 6.2 4.9 3.6 0.3 0.2 0.5 Grayson Allen 7.8 2.9 1.3 1.0 0.4 1.0

