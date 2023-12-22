Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Durant and others in the Sacramento Kings-Phoenix Suns matchup at Golden 1 Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Suns vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -141)

Durant's 31.0 points per game are 0.5 less than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 6.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Durant averages 5.6 assists, 0.1 more than Friday's over/under.

Durant has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +138)

The 29.5 point total set for Devin Booker on Friday is 1.6 more than his scoring average on the season (27.9).

He has averaged 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Booker has averaged 8.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Friday's assist over/under (7.5).

Booker has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: +108) 7.5 (Over: -132)

The 18.7 points Sabonis has scored per game this season is 1.8 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (20.5).

He has averaged 1.3 fewer rebounds per game (12.2) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (13.5).

Sabonis has averaged 7.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Friday's assist over/under (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +138)

The 30.5-point prop bet set for De'Aaron Fox on Friday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He pulls down 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

Fox has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Friday's prop bet (6.5).

He has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Friday.

