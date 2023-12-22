A pair of the NBA's top scorers face off when De'Aaron Fox (sixth, 30.1 points per game) and the Sacramento Kings (16-10) host Kevin Durant (third, 31.0) and the Phoenix Suns (14-13).

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Suns vs Kings Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have allowed to their opponents.

Phoenix is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Suns are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 18th.

The Suns' 114.9 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 118.2 the Kings allow.

When it scores more than 118.2 points, Phoenix is 8-3.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

At home the Suns score 116.9 points per game, 4.6 more than on the road (112.3). Defensively they allow 116.1 points per game at home, 5.2 more than away (110.9).

Phoenix is giving up more points at home (116.1 per game) than away (110.9).

The Suns pick up 0.1 fewer assists per game at home (26.2) than on the road (26.3).

Suns Injuries