How to Watch the Suns vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A pair of the NBA's top scorers face off when De'Aaron Fox (sixth, 30.1 points per game) and the Sacramento Kings (16-10) host Kevin Durant (third, 31.0) and the Phoenix Suns (14-13).
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Suns vs Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs Suns Players to Watch
|Kings vs Suns Injury Report
|Kings vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Suns Prediction
|Kings vs Suns Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have allowed to their opponents.
- Phoenix is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.
- The Suns are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 18th.
- The Suns' 114.9 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 118.2 the Kings allow.
- When it scores more than 118.2 points, Phoenix is 8-3.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Suns score 116.9 points per game, 4.6 more than on the road (112.3). Defensively they allow 116.1 points per game at home, 5.2 more than away (110.9).
- Phoenix is giving up more points at home (116.1 per game) than away (110.9).
- The Suns pick up 0.1 fewer assists per game at home (26.2) than on the road (26.3).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Ankle
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Out
|Personal
|Josh Okogie
|Questionable
|Hip
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.