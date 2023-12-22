The Phoenix Suns' (14-13) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Friday, December 22 game against the Sacramento Kings (16-10) at Golden 1 Center. It starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Suns' last contest was a 109-104 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Kevin Durant's team-high 40 points paced the Suns in the loss.

Suns vs Kings Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Bradley Beal SG Out Ankle 14.7 3.3 3.2 Josh Okogie SG Questionable Hip 6.5 3.4 1.2 Keita Bates-Diop SF Questionable Illness 5.2 3.1 0.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Out (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

NBCS-CA and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.