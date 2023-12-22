Suns vs. Kings Injury Report Today - December 22
The Phoenix Suns' (14-13) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Friday, December 22 game against the Sacramento Kings (16-10) at Golden 1 Center. It starts at 10:00 PM ET.
The Suns' last contest was a 109-104 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Kevin Durant's team-high 40 points paced the Suns in the loss.
Suns vs Kings Additional Info
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|14.7
|3.3
|3.2
|Josh Okogie
|SG
|Questionable
|Hip
|6.5
|3.4
|1.2
|Keita Bates-Diop
|SF
|Questionable
|Illness
|5.2
|3.1
|0.9
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Out (Ankle)
Suns vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
