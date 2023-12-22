Suns vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (14-13) are 3.5-point underdogs against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (16-10) Friday, December 22, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and AZFamily. The point total for the matchup is 245.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Suns vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and AZFamily
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-3.5
|245.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix has played five games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 245.5 points.
- Phoenix has had an average of 228.7 points scored in its games so far this season, 16.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Phoenix has gone 11-16-0 ATS this season.
- The Suns have won in three of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Phoenix has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Phoenix has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suns vs Kings Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Suns vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 245.5
|% of Games Over 245.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|9
|34.6%
|118.2
|233.1
|118.2
|232
|234.5
|Suns
|5
|18.5%
|114.9
|233.1
|113.8
|232
|228.0
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Over its last 10 contests, Phoenix has one win against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.
- Four of the Suns' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Phoenix has had better results on the road (6-6-0) than at home (5-10-0).
- The Suns put up an average of 114.9 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 118.2 the Kings allow.
- Phoenix is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall when it scores more than 118.2 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Suns vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|11-16
|2-1
|16-11
|Kings
|14-12
|4-4
|15-11
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns vs. Kings Point Insights
|Suns
|Kings
|114.9
|118.2
|15
|8
|6-5
|12-7
|8-3
|15-4
|113.8
|118.2
|15
|22
|11-10
|8-1
|12-9
|7-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.