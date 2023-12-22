Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (14-13) are 3.5-point underdogs against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (16-10) Friday, December 22, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and AZFamily. The point total for the matchup is 245.5.

Suns vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -3.5 245.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has played five games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 245.5 points.

Phoenix has had an average of 228.7 points scored in its games so far this season, 16.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Phoenix has gone 11-16-0 ATS this season.

The Suns have won in three of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Phoenix has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Phoenix has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Suns vs Kings Additional Info

Suns vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 9 34.6% 118.2 233.1 118.2 232 234.5 Suns 5 18.5% 114.9 233.1 113.8 232 228.0

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Over its last 10 contests, Phoenix has one win against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.

Four of the Suns' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Phoenix has had better results on the road (6-6-0) than at home (5-10-0).

The Suns put up an average of 114.9 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 118.2 the Kings allow.

Phoenix is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall when it scores more than 118.2 points.

Suns vs. Kings Betting Splits

Suns and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 11-16 2-1 16-11 Kings 14-12 4-4 15-11

Suns vs. Kings Point Insights

Suns Kings 114.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.2 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 6-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-7 8-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-4 113.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.2 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 11-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-1 12-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-2

