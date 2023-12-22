The Sacramento Kings (12-8) are welcoming in the Phoenix Suns (12-10) for a contest between Pacific Division foes at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Suns vs. Kings Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, AZFamily

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Suns Games

Suns Players to Watch

Jusuf Nurkic is putting up 11.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He's also draining 46.6% of his shots from the field.

The Suns are receiving 27.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game from Devin Booker this season.

Eric Gordon is putting up 14.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is sinking 47.2% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.

Jordan Goodwin is putting up 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 40% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

Drew Eubanks gives the Suns 6.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while posting 0.2 steals and 1 block.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis posts 18.8 points, 12.2 boards and 7 assists per game, shooting 57.5% from the field.

De'Aaron Fox averages 30.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Malik Monk posts 14.7 points, 2.9 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kevin Huerter posts 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keegan Murray averages 12.9 points, 5.8 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Suns 116.4 Points Avg. 115.1 116.7 Points Allowed Avg. 113 46.4% Field Goal % 47.3% 35.4% Three Point % 38.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.