Suns vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 22
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (14-13) are 3.5-point underdogs against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (16-10) Friday, December 22, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and AZFamily.
Suns vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Suns vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 119 - Suns 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Kings (- 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-5.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (245.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 232.5
- The Kings' .538 ATS win percentage (14-12-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .407 mark (11-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (50%).
- Phoenix and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 59.3% of the time this season (16 out of 27). That's more often than Sacramento and its opponents have (15 out of 26).
- The Kings have a .632 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-7) this season, better than the .429 winning percentage for the Suns as a moneyline underdog (3-4).
Suns Performance Insights
- The Suns put up 114.9 points per game and allow 113.8, ranking them 15th in the NBA offensively and 15th defensively.
- Phoenix is 14th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.1) and fourth-best in rebounds allowed (41.6).
- This season the Suns are ranked 12th in the NBA in assists at 26.2 per game.
- In 2023-24, Phoenix is 23rd in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.1 per game) and third-worst in turnovers forced (11.9).
- Beyond the arc, the Suns are 23rd in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.7). They are 14th in 3-point percentage at 37.2%.
