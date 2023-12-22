Kevin Durant vs. Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:45 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Friday, the Sacramento Kings and Devin Booker will duke it out when the Kings (16-10) meet the Phoenix Suns (14-13) at Golden 1 Center, December 22 at 10:00 PM ET.
Suns vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and AZFamily
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kevin Durant vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Kevin Durant
|Domantas Sabonis
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1084.2
|1152.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|47.1
|44.3
|Fantasy Rank
|13
|7
Kevin Durant vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights
Kevin Durant & the Suns
- Kevin Durant gets the Suns 31.0 points, 6.1 boards and 5.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- The Suns outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 114.9 points per game, 15th in league, and giving up 113.8 per contest, 15th in NBA) and have a +28 scoring differential.
- Phoenix ranks 14th in the NBA at 44.1 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 more than the 41.6 its opponents average.
- The Suns make 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) at a 37.2% rate (14th in NBA), compared to the 12.0 their opponents make, shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.
- Phoenix has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.1 per game (23rd in NBA) while forcing 11.9 (28th in league).
Domantas Sabonis & the Kings
- Domantas Sabonis posts 18.7 points, 12.2 boards and 7.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- The Kings score 118.2 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 118.2 (22nd in the league) for a 0 scoring differential overall.
- The 43.5 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 19th in the league. Its opponents grab 43.7 per outing.
- The Kings knock down 15.7 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 3.1 more than their opponents (12.6). They are shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc (11th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 38.6%.
- Sacramento has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (13th in NBA play) while forcing 13.2 (16th in the league).
Kevin Durant vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Kevin Durant
|Domantas Sabonis
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|3.6
|-1.2
|Usage Percentage
|32.8%
|22.2%
|True Shooting Pct
|63.3%
|62.0%
|Total Rebound Pct
|9.5%
|19.6%
|Assist Pct
|27.9%
|30.8%
