The Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant included, hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 109-104 loss to the Trail Blazers, Durant put up 40 points, five assists and two steals.

Let's break down Durant's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 31.0 30.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 4.7 Assists 5.5 5.6 5.7 PRA -- 42.7 40.9 PR -- 37.1 35.2 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.0



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 20.7% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.8 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.2 threes per game, or 15.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Durant's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.6 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.6.

On defense, the Kings have conceded 118.2 points per game, which is 22nd-best in the league.

On the glass, the Kings have allowed 43.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Kings have given up 27.3 per contest, 24th in the NBA.

The Kings are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Durant vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2022 31 27 4 6 0 1 0

