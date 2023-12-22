Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns take the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent time out, a 109-104 loss to the Trail Blazers, Booker totaled 26 points and seven assists.

In this article, we dig into Booker's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 27.9 26.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 5.7 Assists 7.5 8.2 7.9 PRA -- 41.7 40.2 PR -- 33.5 32.3 3PM 2.5 2.0 1.7



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Booker has made 9.4 shots per game, which accounts for 15.4% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 5.2 threes per game, or 11.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Booker's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.6 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.6.

Defensively, the Kings are 22nd in the league, allowing 118.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Kings have allowed 43.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Kings are 24th in the NBA, allowing 27.3 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings have conceded 12.6 makes per contest, 14th in the league.

Devin Booker vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 38 28 7 7 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.