For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Zach Sanford a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Zach Sanford score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanford stats and insights

Sanford is yet to score through five games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

Sanford has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 125 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

