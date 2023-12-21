Should you bet on Sean Durzi to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

Durzi has scored in five of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Sharks this season in one game (zero shots).

On the power play, Durzi has accumulated three goals and four assists.

Durzi's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 125 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Durzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 5-3 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 4:02 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:33 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:32 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 25:51 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:44 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:07 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:09 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:59 Away W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

