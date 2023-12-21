Will Sean Durzi Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 21?
Should you bet on Sean Durzi to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Durzi stats and insights
- Durzi has scored in five of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Sharks this season in one game (zero shots).
- On the power play, Durzi has accumulated three goals and four assists.
- Durzi's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are allowing 125 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Durzi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|4:02
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|24:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:32
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|25:51
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|25:44
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|25:07
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|24:59
|Away
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.