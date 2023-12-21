If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Pima County, Arizona, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nogales High School at Rincon-University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 21

7:00 PM AZT on December 21 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Pueblo High School at Sabino High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 21

7:00 PM AZT on December 21 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyside High School at Sahuarita High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 21

7:00 PM AZT on December 21 Location: Sahuarita, AZ

Sahuarita, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Christian High School at Valley Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 21

7:00 PM AZT on December 21 Location: Elfrida, AZ

Elfrida, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Ridge High School at Marana High School