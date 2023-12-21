Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Pima County, Arizona, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nogales High School at Rincon-University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 21
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pueblo High School at Sabino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 21
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyside High School at Sahuarita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 21
- Location: Sahuarita, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Christian High School at Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 21
- Location: Elfrida, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Ridge High School at Marana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 21
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.