Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are eight games featuring a Pac-12 team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, including the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine versus the UCLA Bruins.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Northern Colorado Bears at Colorado Buffaloes
|2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|Weber State Wildcats at Utah Utes
|2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. Oregon Ducks
|4:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
|Hawaii Rainbow Wahine at UCLA Bruins
|4:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|Pac-12 Network
|USC Trojans at Long Beach State Beach
|5:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UL Monroe Warhawks at California Golden Bears
|5:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
