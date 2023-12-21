How to Watch the Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at America First Event Center. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET.
Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Scoring Comparison
- The Lumberjacks average just 4.8 more points per game (75.4) than the Thunderbirds allow (70.6).
- Northern Arizona has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 70.6 points.
- Southern Utah has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.4 points.
- The Thunderbirds put up 67.3 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Lumberjacks give up.
- Southern Utah has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 69.7 points.
- Northern Arizona is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 67.3 points.
- The Thunderbirds shoot 42.9% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Lumberjacks concede defensively.
- The Lumberjacks' 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.6 higher than the Thunderbirds have given up.
Northern Arizona Leaders
- Emily Rodabaugh: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61)
- Leia Beattie: 11.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)
- Sophie Glancey: 12.7 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
- Grace Beasley: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)
- Olivia Moran: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
Northern Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Pacific
|W 96-65
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/9/2023
|@ San Francisco
|W 92-76
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/18/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|W 80-62
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/30/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|1/3/2024
|South Dakota State
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
