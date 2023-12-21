The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at America First Event Center. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Scoring Comparison

The Lumberjacks average just 4.8 more points per game (75.4) than the Thunderbirds allow (70.6).

Northern Arizona has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 70.6 points.

Southern Utah has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.4 points.

The Thunderbirds put up 67.3 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Lumberjacks give up.

Southern Utah has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 69.7 points.

Northern Arizona is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 67.3 points.

The Thunderbirds shoot 42.9% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Lumberjacks concede defensively.

The Lumberjacks' 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.6 higher than the Thunderbirds have given up.

Northern Arizona Leaders

Emily Rodabaugh: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61)

11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61) Leia Beattie: 11.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)

11.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40) Sophie Glancey: 12.7 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

12.7 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Grace Beasley: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)

8.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25) Olivia Moran: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Schedule