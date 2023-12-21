Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) meet the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Leia Beattie: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Emily Rodabaugh: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sophie Glancey: 12.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Grace Beasley: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Olivia Moran: 7.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Southern Utah Players to Watch
- Megan Smith: 15.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Daylani Ballena: 16.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ava Uhrich: 11.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Samantha Johnston: 7.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Charli Kay: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
