Will Nick Schmaltz Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 21?
Should you bet on Nick Schmaltz to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmaltz stats and insights
- Schmaltz has scored in seven of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Schmaltz has accumulated five goals and five assists.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 125 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Schmaltz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:25
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:23
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|21:58
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|23:45
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Coyotes vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
