Should you bet on Nick Schmaltz to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmaltz stats and insights

  • Schmaltz has scored in seven of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Schmaltz has accumulated five goals and five assists.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 125 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Schmaltz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:47 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:25 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:23 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:15 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 2 2 0 21:58 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:30 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 23:45 Home W 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

