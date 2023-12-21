Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Navajo County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Navajo County, Arizona, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Navajo County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monument Valley High School at Farmington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Farmington, NM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.