Can we count on Michael Kesselring lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Michael Kesselring score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Kesselring stats and insights

  • In two of 15 games this season, Kesselring has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
  • Kesselring has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 125 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Kesselring recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:46 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:55 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 11:07 Away L 5-2
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:36 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:34 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:23 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:59 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:23 Home W 3-1

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

