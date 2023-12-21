Will Matias Maccelli Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 21?
When the Arizona Coyotes take on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Matias Maccelli score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Maccelli stats and insights
- Maccelli has scored in six of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted three shots in one game against the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
- Maccelli's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 125 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Maccelli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:42
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:56
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|22:04
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|22:19
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|15:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Coyotes vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
