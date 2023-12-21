Should you bet on Mathew Dumba to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumba stats and insights

  • In two of 30 games this season, Dumba has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Sharks this season in one game (one shot).
  • Dumba has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 125 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Dumba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 21:22 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:53 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:37 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:31 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:48 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:49 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:30 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

