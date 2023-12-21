Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Maricopa County, Arizona today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamilton High School at Mesa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 21
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Ridge High School at Marana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 21
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
