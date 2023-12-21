Logan Cooley and the Arizona Coyotes will face the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at SAP Center at San Jose. Looking to wager on Cooley's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Logan Cooley vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cooley Season Stats Insights

Cooley has averaged 16:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -11).

In three of 31 games this year, Cooley has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 14 of 31 games this season, Cooley has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Cooley has an assist in 11 of 31 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Cooley's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cooley going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cooley Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 125 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-58).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 31 Games 1 17 Points 0 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.