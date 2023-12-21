On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes clash with the San Jose Sharks. Is Logan Cooley going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Cooley stats and insights

  • Cooley has scored in three of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
  • He has a 6.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 125 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Cooley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:09 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:58 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:35 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 20:26 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:22 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

