Lawson Crouse and the Arizona Coyotes will face the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Does a bet on Crouse interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lawson Crouse vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crouse Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Crouse has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 16:32 on the ice per game.

Crouse has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

Crouse has a point in 15 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points four times.

Crouse has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Crouse hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Crouse has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Crouse Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 125 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -58 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 30 Games 4 19 Points 1 13 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.