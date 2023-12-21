For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Lawson Crouse a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Crouse stats and insights

Crouse has scored in 12 of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

Crouse's shooting percentage is 19.1%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 125 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Crouse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:28 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:22 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:36 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:04 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:51 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:27 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:42 Home W 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

