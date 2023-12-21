Will Lawson Crouse Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 21?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Lawson Crouse a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Crouse stats and insights
- Crouse has scored in 12 of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
- Crouse's shooting percentage is 19.1%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are allowing 125 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Crouse recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:28
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|18:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|19:04
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|20:51
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|18:27
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Coyotes vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
