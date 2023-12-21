For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Jack McBain a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McBain stats and insights

In four of 16 games this season, McBain has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

McBain has zero points on the power play.

He has a 27.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 125 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McBain recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Senators 2 1 1 8:28 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:33 Home W 1-0 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:06 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:49 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:12 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 4 2 2 11:12 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 1 1 0 15:13 Home L 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.