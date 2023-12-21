How to Watch G League Basketball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, December 21
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:16 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Today's G League slate features top teams in action. Among those contests is the taking on the .
Watch your favorite G League team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
G League Basketball Streaming Live Today
Watch Showcase Cup Tournament, First Semifinal: Teams TBA
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Santa Cruz Warriors vs Westchester Knicks
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch vs
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Capitanes CDMX vs Motor City Cruise
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Park Skyhawks vs Indiana Mad Ants
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Showcase Cup Tournament, Consolation Game: Teams TBA
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Showcase Cup Tournament, Second Semifinal: Teams TBA
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch vs
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Delaware Blue Coats vs South Bay Lakers
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch G League Ignite vs Grand Rapids Gold
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch vs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with G League action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.