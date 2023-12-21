Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Clayton Keller, Tomas Hertl and others in the Arizona Coyotes-San Jose Sharks matchup at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

One of Arizona's most productive offensive players this season is Keller, who has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) and plays an average of 19:32 per game.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 16 1 0 1 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 15 0 0 0 5 at Penguins Dec. 12 0 0 0 4 at Sabres Dec. 11 0 0 0 0

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Matias Maccelli is another of Arizona's offensive options, contributing 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) to the team.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 15 1 0 1 3 at Penguins Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Sabres Dec. 11 0 1 1 4

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Nick Schmaltz has nine goals and 11 assists for Arizona.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 15 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Dec. 12 0 0 0 0 at Sabres Dec. 11 0 0 0 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Hertl has totaled 11 goals and 15 assists in 31 games for San Jose, good for 26 points.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 19 0 0 0 0 at Avalanche Dec. 17 2 0 2 5 at Coyotes Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Dec. 10 0 1 1 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mikael Granlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Mikael Granlund has posted 21 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has three goals and 18 assists.

Granlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Dec. 17 0 2 2 3 at Coyotes Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 12 0 1 1 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 10 0 2 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.