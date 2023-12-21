Coyotes vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Coyotes (16-13-2, riding a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the San Jose Sharks (9-20-3, losers of three in a row). The game on Thursday, December 21 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-155)
|Sharks (+125)
|6
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have won seven of their nine games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (77.8%).
- Arizona has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, and won in each game.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Coyotes a 60.8% chance to win.
- In 18 games this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Coyotes vs Sharks Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes vs. Sharks Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|95 (18th)
|Goals
|67 (32nd)
|89 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|125 (32nd)
|24 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (21st)
|20 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|30 (31st)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Arizona is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- Five of Arizona's past 10 contests hit the over.
- The Coyotes and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Coyotes' goals per game average is 0.5 lower than their season-long average.
- The Coyotes are ranked 18th in the league with 95 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.
- The Coyotes rank 11th in total goals against, allowing 2.9 goals per game (89 total) in NHL action.
- The team is ranked 13th in goal differential at +6.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.