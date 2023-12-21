The Arizona Coyotes (16-13-2, riding a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the San Jose Sharks (9-20-3, losers of three in a row). The game on Thursday, December 21 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-155) Sharks (+125) 6 Coyotes (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have won seven of their nine games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (77.8%).

Arizona has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Coyotes a 60.8% chance to win.

In 18 games this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Coyotes vs Sharks Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Sharks Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 95 (18th) Goals 67 (32nd) 89 (11th) Goals Allowed 125 (32nd) 24 (10th) Power Play Goals 18 (21st) 20 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 30 (31st)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Arizona is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Five of Arizona's past 10 contests hit the over.

The Coyotes and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Coyotes' goals per game average is 0.5 lower than their season-long average.

The Coyotes are ranked 18th in the league with 95 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.

The Coyotes rank 11th in total goals against, allowing 2.9 goals per game (89 total) in NHL action.

The team is ranked 13th in goal differential at +6.

