Coyotes vs. Sharks December 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Coyotes' Clayton Keller and the San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl will be two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose.
Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Coyotes (-155)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,Hulu
Coyotes Players to Watch
- One of Arizona's most productive offensive players this season is Keller, with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) and an average ice time of 19:32 per game.
- Through 31 games, Matias Maccelli has scored six goals and picked up 17 assists.
- Nick Schmaltz has 20 points for Arizona, via nine goals and 11 assists.
- Karel Vejmelka (4-7-2) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .903% save percentage ranks 36th in the NHL.
Sharks Players to Watch
- Hertl has totaled 11 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 15 assists (0.5 per game), taking 2.4 shots per game and shooting 14.1%. This places him among the leaders for San Jose with 26 total points (0.8 per game).
- With 21 total points (0.8 per game), including three goals and 18 assists through 25 contests, Mikael Granlund is key for San Jose's offense.
- This season, San Jose's William Eklund has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) this season.
- In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a record of 5-8-1 in 15 games this season, conceding 46 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 411 saves and an .899 save percentage, 42nd in the league.
Coyotes vs. Sharks Stat Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|19th
|3.06
|Goals Scored
|2.09
|32nd
|11th
|2.87
|Goals Allowed
|3.91
|32nd
|30th
|27.1
|Shots
|25.6
|32nd
|23rd
|31.5
|Shots Allowed
|36.1
|32nd
|12th
|22.64%
|Power Play %
|21.18%
|17th
|16th
|79.59%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.97%
|30th
