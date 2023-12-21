The Arizona Coyotes' Clayton Keller and the San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl will be two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose.

Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Favorite: Coyotes (-155)

Coyotes (-155) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Coyotes Players to Watch

One of Arizona's most productive offensive players this season is Keller, with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) and an average ice time of 19:32 per game.

Through 31 games, Matias Maccelli has scored six goals and picked up 17 assists.

Nick Schmaltz has 20 points for Arizona, via nine goals and 11 assists.

Karel Vejmelka (4-7-2) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .903% save percentage ranks 36th in the NHL.

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl has totaled 11 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 15 assists (0.5 per game), taking 2.4 shots per game and shooting 14.1%. This places him among the leaders for San Jose with 26 total points (0.8 per game).

With 21 total points (0.8 per game), including three goals and 18 assists through 25 contests, Mikael Granlund is key for San Jose's offense.

This season, San Jose's William Eklund has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) this season.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a record of 5-8-1 in 15 games this season, conceding 46 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 411 saves and an .899 save percentage, 42nd in the league.

Coyotes vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 19th 3.06 Goals Scored 2.09 32nd 11th 2.87 Goals Allowed 3.91 32nd 30th 27.1 Shots 25.6 32nd 23rd 31.5 Shots Allowed 36.1 32nd 12th 22.64% Power Play % 21.18% 17th 16th 79.59% Penalty Kill % 72.97% 30th

