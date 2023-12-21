Coyotes vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 21
The Arizona Coyotes (16-13-2, on a three-game winning streak) visit the San Jose Sharks (9-20-3, losers of three in a row). The game on Thursday, December 21 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
The Coyotes' offense has totaled 29 goals in their past 10 outings, while conceding 23 goals. A total of 33 power-play opportunities during that time have netted six power-play goals (18.2%). They are 6-4-0 in those games.
Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's game.
Coyotes vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Coyotes 4, Sharks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-155)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)
Coyotes vs Sharks Additional Info
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes are 3-2-5 in overtime contests as part of a 16-13-2 overall record.
- Arizona has 14 points (6-5-2) in the 13 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the five games this season the Coyotes scored only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).
- Arizona has taken six points from the six games this season when it scored a pair of goals (3-3-0 record).
- The Coyotes have scored at least three goals in 19 games (12-5-2, 26 points).
- In the 11 games when Arizona has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 13 points after finishing 6-4-1.
- When it has outshot opponents, Arizona is 7-2-1 (15 points).
- The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 20 games. The Coyotes went 9-10-1 in those matchups (19 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|18th
|3.06
|Goals Scored
|2.09
|32nd
|11th
|2.87
|Goals Allowed
|3.91
|32nd
|30th
|27.1
|Shots
|25.6
|32nd
|22nd
|31.5
|Shots Allowed
|36.1
|32nd
|12th
|22.64%
|Power Play %
|21.18%
|17th
|16th
|79.59%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.97%
|30th
Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
