The Arizona Coyotes (16-13-2), winners of three games in a row, travel to face the San Jose Sharks (9-20-3) -- who've lost three straight -- on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Coyotes vs Sharks Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/15/2023 Coyotes Sharks 1-0 ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have conceded 89 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 11th in league action in goals against.

The Coyotes rank 18th in the league with 95 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Coyotes are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 31 11 16 27 15 18 48.1% Matias Maccelli 31 6 17 23 26 7 0% Nick Schmaltz 31 9 11 20 25 29 45% Nick Bjugstad 31 6 13 19 10 10 51% Lawson Crouse 30 13 6 19 13 9 37.8%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks' total of 125 goals conceded (3.9 per game) is 32nd in the NHL.

With 67 goals (2.1 per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Sharks have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Sharks have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.

Sharks Key Players