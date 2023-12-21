Clayton Keller and the Arizona Coyotes will be in action on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Does a wager on Keller intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Clayton Keller vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller has averaged 19:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -12).

Keller has a goal in 11 games this season through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Keller has a point in 20 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points five times.

Keller has an assist in 12 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Keller has an implied probability of 71.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Keller going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Keller Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 125 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's -58 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 31 Games 4 27 Points 1 11 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.