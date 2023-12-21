The Northern Colorado Bears versus the Colorado Buffaloes is one of nine games on Thursday's college basketball slate that features a Big Sky team in play.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Sky Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV
Northern Colorado Bears at Colorado Buffaloes 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
Northern Colorado Bears at Colorado Buffaloes 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
Northern Colorado Bears at Colorado Buffaloes 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
Weber State Wildcats at Utah Utes 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Cal Poly Mustangs at Sacramento State Hornets 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 -
Eastern Washington Eagles vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose 3:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 -
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Southern Utah Thunderbirds 4:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 -
Montana Grizzlies vs. UCSD Tritons 5:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 -
North Texas Eagles at Montana State Bobcats 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 -

Follow Big Sky games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.