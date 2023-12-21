Alexander Kerfoot will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Arizona Coyotes play the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Prop bets for Kerfoot are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Alexander Kerfoot vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Kerfoot Season Stats Insights

Kerfoot's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:10 per game on the ice, is +3.

Kerfoot has a goal in two of 31 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Kerfoot has a point in 10 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points four times.

Kerfoot has an assist in nine of 31 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Kerfoot has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Kerfoot having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kerfoot Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 125 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-58) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 31 Games 3 17 Points 4 2 Goals 0 15 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.