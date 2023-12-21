Will Alexander Kerfoot Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 21?
Can we count on Alexander Kerfoot scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Kerfoot stats and insights
- In two of 31 games this season, Kerfoot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are giving up 125 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Kerfoot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:53
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|3
|0
|3
|21:48
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|3
|1
|2
|22:16
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Coyotes vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
