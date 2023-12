There are nine games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature Pac-12 teams. That includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs versus the Arizona Wildcats.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Arizona State Sun Devils 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Arizona State Sun Devils 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports (Live stream on Fubo) Washington State Cougars at Auburn Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 SEC Network + UC Davis Aggies at Stanford Cardinal 4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 Pac-12 Network Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Arizona Wildcats 4:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Arizona Wildcats 4:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) Washington Huskies at Louisville Cardinals 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Washington Huskies at Louisville Cardinals 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Oregon State Beavers 12:30 AM ET, Thursday, December 21 -

Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!