The San Francisco Dons (8-4) host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-5) after winning seven straight home games. The Dons are double-digit favorites by 16.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 136.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Francisco -16.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lumberjacks Betting Records & Stats

Northern Arizona has played seven games this season that finished with a combined score above 136.5 points.

The average over/under for Northern Arizona's outings this season is 141.4, 4.9 more points than this game's point total.

Northern Arizona's ATS record is 6-5-0 this year.

Northern Arizona has come away with two wins in the six contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

This season, the Lumberjacks have been at least a +1000 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Northern Arizona has an implied victory probability of 9.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Francisco 1 10% 74.8 142.3 61.6 135.5 141.3 Northern Arizona 7 63.6% 67.5 142.3 73.9 135.5 145.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends

The Lumberjacks put up 5.9 more points per game (67.5) than the Dons give up to opponents (61.6).

Northern Arizona is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 61.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Francisco 7-3-0 1-1 1-9-0 Northern Arizona 6-5-0 0-2 3-8-0

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Francisco Northern Arizona 11-5 Home Record 6-8 5-6 Away Record 3-13 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.